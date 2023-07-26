Lucky Lottery player wins £10,000 a month for 30 years after winning ticket bought near Peterborough

Champagne corks have been heard popping near Peterborough – after a lucky Lottery player hit the jackpot.

A claim has been made on the top prize in the Set for Life game – guaranteeing the winner £10,000 every month for the next 30 years – a total of £3.6 million.

The lucky ticket-holder, who bought their ticket in the South Holland District (Lincolnshire) and matched the five main numbers and the Life Ball in the draw on June 5 – but waited almost two months before claiming the jackpot.

The winner will receive a total of £3.6m

The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 2, 5, 21, 34, 35 and the Life Ball was 6

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. Every single month for the next 30 years - that’s an incredible 360 months - will see the lucky winner banking £10,000. Imagine the possibilities.

“We will now focus on supporting the lucky ticket-holder through the process.

“Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”