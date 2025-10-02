Residents across Peterborough were left wondering what the cause of loud noise in the skies on Wednesday evening (October 1).

Residents reported hearing noise from planes far greater than usual, with some commenting is sounded as if they were about to come into their front room!

The noise is believed to have emanated from low-flying emanated Eurofighter Typhoon on training flights from RAF Coningsby.

Planes were spotted on Flight tracking software circling over the city a number of times.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted RAF Coningsby for comment.