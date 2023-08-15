Love-a-duck: Deepings annual duck race returns for a day of fun, flutters and fundraising

One of our region’s quirkiest – and quackiest – fun days is set to return this summer.

The ever-popular Deepings Duck Race will once again see thousands of plastic ducks released into the River Welland to race downstream.

Organised, as ever, by the Deeping Lions Rugby Club, this year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 3 and will be raising funds for South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research.

Organised by the Deeping Lions Rugby Club for over 40 years, the annual Deepings Duck Race has been enjoyed by generations and raised thousands of pounds for worthy charities over the years (image: David Pearson)

Spectators are encouraged to sponsor a duck for £1. Punters who sponsor the winning duck stand to walk away with a cash prize of £100.

There is also a competition to name the event’s iconic giant duck (nicknamed ‘Lucky’) which rewards winners with £20 and a trophy.

Organiser Mike Drinkall said “Lucky, the giant duck and his super-fit yellow ducklings are pumped, primed and fully ready for their exciting annual races on the River Welland.”

Mike explained the day’s running order: “The fun starts at 12pm,” he said, adding: “the first of four races starts at 1.00 pm and the main race - where up to 3,000 ducks will paddle off - at 2.30 pm.”

To accommodate the action, Bridge Street will be closed from New Row to The Bell Pub from 10am, and Deeping St James Bridge will be shut from midday until 5.00 pm.

In addition to the race and name competition, there will be stalls, rides and entertainment including classic Punch and Judy Shows.

The Deepings Lions Club has a long history of running duck races on the river Welland, holding the first event way back in 1982. Always taking place on the first Sunday in September, the annual race has been enjoyed by generations of locals and visitors alike.