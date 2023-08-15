Love-a-duck: Deepings annual duck race returns for a day of fun, flutters and fundraising
One of our region’s quirkiest – and quackiest – fun days is set to return this summer.
The ever-popular Deepings Duck Race will once again see thousands of plastic ducks released into the River Welland to race downstream.
Organised, as ever, by the Deeping Lions Rugby Club, this year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 3 and will be raising funds for South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research.
Spectators are encouraged to sponsor a duck for £1. Punters who sponsor the winning duck stand to walk away with a cash prize of £100.
There is also a competition to name the event’s iconic giant duck (nicknamed ‘Lucky’) which rewards winners with £20 and a trophy.
Organiser Mike Drinkall said “Lucky, the giant duck and his super-fit yellow ducklings are pumped, primed and fully ready for their exciting annual races on the River Welland.”
Mike explained the day’s running order: “The fun starts at 12pm,” he said, adding: “the first of four races starts at 1.00 pm and the main race - where up to 3,000 ducks will paddle off - at 2.30 pm.”
To accommodate the action, Bridge Street will be closed from New Row to The Bell Pub from 10am, and Deeping St James Bridge will be shut from midday until 5.00 pm.
In addition to the race and name competition, there will be stalls, rides and entertainment including classic Punch and Judy Shows.
The Deepings Lions Club has a long history of running duck races on the river Welland, holding the first event way back in 1982. Always taking place on the first Sunday in September, the annual race has been enjoyed by generations of locals and visitors alike.
Those who would like to sponsor a duck in advance can do so at The Blue Bell in Maxey, The Wagon and Horses in Langtoft, The Red Lion in West Deeping, The Black Horse and White Horse in Baston, The Whistlestop in Tallington, The Waterton Arms in Deeping St James, The Bull, The Vine, The Boundary Snooker Club or the Deepings Community Centre in Market Deeping.