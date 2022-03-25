Lottery funding boost for Peterborough’s Nene Park
Peterborough’s Nene Park has been given a £50,000 lottery boost to help fund a activities around a new festival for the city.
Thousands of people will be expected to attend the Peterborough Celebrates festival when is it held in May.
About 200 performers, artists and stall holders will take part in the free-to-attend festival, which it is hoped could take place each year.
The park has been given £50,000, which will be used to fund ‘kick off’ events at the festival, with a range of activities including community planting days, guided and companion walks, a kite festival, world music and family sports events.
The money has come from The National Lottery’s Platinum Jubilee Fund, which was launched in November last year as a £3.5 million programme with grants of up to £50,000 available to 70 organisations, celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years of public service.
Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund and Chair of the UK Funding Committee, said: “We are proud to play a key role in this momentous year of celebration across the United Kingdom. Thanks to National Lottery players, we are supporting organisations up and down the country that are making a great difference and bringing purpose and pride to their communities. It is these community groups that perfectly encapsulate the spirit of this Platinum Jubilee year, by creating a legacy of positive change that allows people to prosper and thrive.”
Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together and this funding will play an important part helping more than 90 community groups get involved to celebrate 70 years of dedicated service.”