Looking Back: Extraordinary life of Daredevil Birdman Walter Cornelius
Walter, born in 1924, escaped Soviet-occupied Latvia by swimming in the Baltic Sea and despite being shot in the stomach by border guards he escaped.
He settled in Peterborough and worked as a lifeguard at the Lido, where I remember seeing that bullet hole! Walter died in 1983.
He was a philanthropist and gained city-wide notoriety by exhibiting feats of great strength and stamina, as well as carrying out bizarre novelty stunts.
Among these were pushing a pea for a mile through the city with his nose, letting people use a sledgehammer to break a slab of concrete that he had on his head, and walking miles on his hands.
In 1967, he appeared on Blue Peter when John Noakes used a sledge hammer to break a concrete slab on Cornelius’ head.
His most famous stunt, as the ‘Daredevil Birdman’, was an attempt to fly across the Nene wearing a bird suit and flapping huge wings.
He leapt from the ledge outside the Marital Aids Centre, aka Martial Arts, which resulted in a belly flop and broken nose.
It’s now Rivergate flats but back then there was a Greek kebab shop, Pappa Luigi pizzas (owned by my good friend Stef Malajny) and the popular Viva La Rock.
