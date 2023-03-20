Grizzlers, in Bridge Street, opened for the first time over the weekend

It’s been almost two years in the making, but Grizzlers finally opened the doors to its new Bridge Street gourmet burger restaurant – and is already proving worth the long wait.

Gone are the ‘coming soon’ posters in the restaurant’s windows, as the family business threw open its doors to customers for the first time on Saturday (March 18).

"We’re very pleased to be open – and it’s a real relief as well,” Grizzlers owner Raja Khan, who runs the restaurant with his two sons and nephew, said.

"I think people were sick and tired of seeing the same poster for nearly two years. But, honestly, it’s been really well received and we’ve had a lot of people knock on the door to wish us well, especially after we finally took the covers off.”

The opening of the restaurant has been long-awaited – being set back because of Covid.

Raja founded Grizzlers with his cousin eight years ago, opening their first restaurant in Leicester back in 2014.

The family take pride in what they do, and aren’t afraid to do things differently.

"We’re always coming up with new ideas,” Raja said.

The restaurant is home to the ‘Juicy Lucy’ – Grizzlers’ signature burger, with two Angus beef patties and molten Gouda cheese in the middle.

Another burger – and perhaps the most creative item on the menu – is the ‘Grizzpy Kreme’ – a 6oz beef patty, with cheese, onions and topped with an egg in a sweet glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut bun.

Also on the menu is the ‘Silly Billy’ – a burger inspired by Elvis Presley’s favourite snack, featuring peanut butter and hot banana, drizzled in honey.

“One of the main reasons for coming to Peterborough was the people,” Raja said. “We had a lot of people from Peterborough coming to our Leicester restaurant.

"We’re sorry it’s taken us a while to open, but the people have all been so nice and friendly.”

Homemade hotdogs, peri-peri chicken, wings and pizzas are also on offer – all cooked daily using fresh ingredient

The restaurant has a hot wing challenge, where customers can try to get through five chicken wings made with naga chillis – one of the world’s hottest known chili peppers.

The naga chilli comes in at one million SHU on Scoville scale – and the challenge requires participants to sign a waiver before testing their taste buds.

If successful, they get they wings free – but, more importantly, join only two others to ever complete the challenge.

The restaurant is currently open from 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, and 11.30am to 11pm at weekends.

The Peterborough Telegraph went to take a look round the new restaurant this week:

1 . Grizzlers Interiors and exterior of Grizzlers, Bridge Street Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

