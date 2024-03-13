Longueville Court Care Home worker has hair cut off for Little Princess Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samantha Breagan, a kitchen assistant at Longueville Court, has been raising money for this amazing cause for 6 months and growing her hair for the last 2 years.

It costs The Little Princess Trust £700 to provide one child or young person with a real hair wig and they currently help more than 2,000 children every year.

The Little Princess Trust also funds childhood cancer research and, since 2016, has supported 128 projects searching for kinder and more effective treatments.

Samantha Breagan

Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising challenge.

Krzysztof Krzysztofiak at Longueville Court Care Home, said: “Staff and residents at the home have been behind her all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for charity.”