A long-established supplier of car parts in Peterborough is creating new jobs as it expands it operations.

The family-run Millfield Autoparts, based in Lincoln Road, which was founded more than 35 years ago, has just opened a new depot in Market Deeping.

Scores of guests attended an open day at the depot at Clearview House, in Blenheim Way, on the Northfield Industrial Estate, to celebrate the new expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the team at the Millfield Autoparts new depot at Market Deeping

The company says the new expansion has created 25 new jobs with the total number of employees with Millfield Autoparts new reaching beyond 100 people.

It is hoped the number of employees at the new site will increase to 35 in the future.

Manager Maisam Damani said: “We are very excited to be able to bring our famous name to our new location in Market Deeping.

He added: “There were about 400 customers and suppliers present during the open day – it was great to get the chance to interact with the community, businesses and the customers.”

The interior of the new Millfield Autoparts depot at Market Deeping

Mr Damani said: “We are a family run business and we serve the local community with the widest selection of car parts and accessories in Cambridgeshire.

"We currently have over 100 people employed and deliver to over 500 garages in and around a 25 mile radius around Peterborough.

He added: “We want as much support as possible, we have spent over 35 years giving back to the community and would like to do it for another 35 years.”

The latest development will not be the last for the company, which is also looking to move to a new site in Peterborough.

The new Millfield Autoparts depot at Market Deeping

The business has already agreed terms to move into a purpose built unit at the new Bourges View business park that is currently under construction on the former Royal Mail Parcelforce site off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

It will move into a unit to the left of the entrance to the 3.1 hectare business park, which will also become home to American fast food chains Wendy’s and Taco Bell.

Mr Damani said: “We are still planning to move to Maskew Avenue.