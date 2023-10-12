News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Long-awaited opening date for Peterborough's fast food chain Wendy's is announced

New venue has created 50 jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The eagerly-anticipated opening of American fast food chain Wendy’s in Peterborough will take place on October 21.

The burger restaurant will be operating from a drive-thru at the entrance to the new £30 million Bourges View business park, in Maskew Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recruitment for about 50 members of staff began several weeks ago.

An opening date has been announced for the Wendy's drive-thru at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, top left; typical tasty treats from Wendy's, right; and how Wendy's fits in to the new Bourges View business park, below.An opening date has been announced for the Wendy's drive-thru at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, top left; typical tasty treats from Wendy's, right; and how Wendy's fits in to the new Bourges View business park, below.
An opening date has been announced for the Wendy's drive-thru at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, top left; typical tasty treats from Wendy's, right; and how Wendy's fits in to the new Bourges View business park, below.
Most Popular

The Wendy’s franchise is being operated by Blank Table, which has its head office in Millennium House, Dukesmead Industrial Estate, in Werrington.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, said: “We believe this Wendy's restaurant will be a fantastic addition to the community.”

Read More
Restaurant provider Blank Table is named as operator for fast food chain Wendy's...

He said that customers could expect innovative design, fresh ingredients and an exciting menu as well as the use of cutting-edge technology.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We take pride in using only the freshest ingredients in our menu items, from our never-frozen beef to our crisp vegetables and our menu features our classic favourites as well as some exciting new items and exclusive promotions.

He added: “Our restaurant boasts a modern and welcoming atmosphere with comfortable seating, stylish decor, and a layout designed to enhance the overall dining experience and customers can experience the convenience of modern technology with self-order kiosks and mobile ordering options.”

Wendy’s will operate from one of three drive-thrus at the Bourges View business park. The other two will be run by fast food chain Taco Bell and coffee chain Costa.

The food and restaurant services provider Blank Table will operate a number of Wendy’s outlets across the Eastern region from Leicester to Norwich, Lowestoft, Ipswich, back to Grantham and then down to Stevenage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its first outlet to open was a Brampton Hut near Huntingdon followed by its second at the Horsefair Shopping Centre, in Wisbech

Mr Morris said: “A lot of people coming to Brampton are driving from Peterborough to have a Wendy’s.

"They can’t wait for Wendy’s in Peterborough to open – they are all desperate for it to come to Maskew Avenue.”

Construction work on the Bourges View business park, which had been a derelict site for 10 years, finished several weeks ago and tenants are already starting to announce opening dates.

Related topics:PeterboroughAmericanMaskew AvenueRecruitmentWerrington