Long-awaited opening date for Peterborough's fast food chain Wendy's is announced
The eagerly-anticipated opening of American fast food chain Wendy’s in Peterborough will take place on October 21.
The burger restaurant will be operating from a drive-thru at the entrance to the new £30 million Bourges View business park, in Maskew Avenue.
Recruitment for about 50 members of staff began several weeks ago.
The Wendy’s franchise is being operated by Blank Table, which has its head office in Millennium House, Dukesmead Industrial Estate, in Werrington.
Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, said: “We believe this Wendy's restaurant will be a fantastic addition to the community.”
He said that customers could expect innovative design, fresh ingredients and an exciting menu as well as the use of cutting-edge technology.
"We take pride in using only the freshest ingredients in our menu items, from our never-frozen beef to our crisp vegetables and our menu features our classic favourites as well as some exciting new items and exclusive promotions.
He added: “Our restaurant boasts a modern and welcoming atmosphere with comfortable seating, stylish decor, and a layout designed to enhance the overall dining experience and customers can experience the convenience of modern technology with self-order kiosks and mobile ordering options.”
Wendy’s will operate from one of three drive-thrus at the Bourges View business park. The other two will be run by fast food chain Taco Bell and coffee chain Costa.
The food and restaurant services provider Blank Table will operate a number of Wendy’s outlets across the Eastern region from Leicester to Norwich, Lowestoft, Ipswich, back to Grantham and then down to Stevenage.
Its first outlet to open was a Brampton Hut near Huntingdon followed by its second at the Horsefair Shopping Centre, in Wisbech
Mr Morris said: “A lot of people coming to Brampton are driving from Peterborough to have a Wendy’s.
"They can’t wait for Wendy’s in Peterborough to open – they are all desperate for it to come to Maskew Avenue.”
Construction work on the Bourges View business park, which had been a derelict site for 10 years, finished several weeks ago and tenants are already starting to announce opening dates.