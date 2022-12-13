Train services have been severely disrupted after rail workers walked out in the first of a wave of 48-hour strikes.

Around half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed all day on Tuesday, with trains in other areas only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet that the country faced a “challenging period” with a wave of industrial action over coming weeks.

All of the ongoing and upcoming strikes affecting Peterborough

So, what should we expect here in Peterborough?

Here is a list of all of the ongoing and upcoming strikes which are set to affect Peterborough residents – including rail, postal, nursing and driving examiner strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail strikes

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union began their latest strike action today (December 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postal union pickets outside the Werrington sorting depot

It is set to disrupt the national rail network all of this week, with four days of walk-outs starting today and scheduled for Wednesday (December 14), Friday (December 16) and Saturday (December 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after union members rejected a fresh pay offer from Network Rail on December 12, which RMT described as “substandard”.

Only 20 per cent of services are expected to run and train operators are urging passengers to travel only if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 13 through to December 16, a reduced service is planned to run across the East Midlands between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Passengers who are likely to be affected by the strike action are being advised to contact their retailer for a refund or to amend their date of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services cancelled due to strikes will not be replaced by buses.

Additional rail strikes are also likely over the Christmas period, with the RMT scheduling industrial action from December 24 – 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which train companies’ workers are striking in December?

Workers from Network Rail and the following 14 train companies will walk out in December and January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Anglia

LNER

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nursing strikes

Up to 100,000 nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will stage their biggest-ever walk-out across the UK on December 15 and 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after talks between the union and health secretary, Steve Barclay, to avert the strike fell through.

Staff at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust are set to join the national strikes due to a long-running dispute over pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the trust will join those of around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England in walking out between 8am and 8pm across the two dates.

These include leading care centres such as Great Ormond Street and leading cancer centres the Royal Marsden and Clatterbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving examiner strikes

Some driving examiners are striking this December and into January next year as part of national industrial action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strikes will affect test centres across the country, but will impact Peterborough and the East of England across a four-day period from December 28 – 31 this year, and on January 3, 2023.

The PCS union has told the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) that the strike action will affect driving examiners employed at both the Peterborough and Peterborough LGV test centres, in Second Drove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is likely to affect car and motorcycle tests booked for these dates, as well as driving tests for other vehicles.

The DVSA has said that if you have a test booked on any of these dates you can change it online three full working days ahead of your test. If you decide not to change the date of your test, you should still go on the date and time of your driving test – unless the DVSA contacts you to tell you not to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postal strikes

Peterborough’s postal workers are set to strike in the lead-up to Christmas – with 48 hours of strike action starting from 4am on Wednesday (December 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strikes on December 14 and 15 are part of long-running industrial action, which Communication Workers Union (CWU) Anglia Division Representative Steve Butts said is over “more than just pay” – including “protecting members and their jobs”.

Peterborough’s postie’s previously joined a picket line outside the Papyrus Road, Werrington, sorting office on December 9 – however, Steve said workers will not be demonstrating during the strikes this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further strike action is scheduled in the lead-up to Christmas, on December 23 and 24.