Local photographer offering free pet photo sessions to villagers around Peterborough and Stamford

Freelance photographer Greg Lompert is offering free pet photography sessions to villagers in our region (image: Greg Lompert)

A generous freelance photographer has announced he is to undertake a local tour which will see him offer free pet photography sessions to villagers in our region.

36-year-old snapper Greg Lompert says the aim of his pet photography pop-up studio is to give people in out-of-the-way places an opportunity to have some professional, everlasting photographs of their pets.

“A lot of people would never try to visit professional studios with their four legged friends,” Greg explained, “so I would like everyone to get that opportunity - and have a little bit of fun along the way.

The motivation to organise this tour came from Greg’s own relationship with a beloved pet.

“I used to have a dog myself, Savannah - she didn't have much time left [so] I decided to capture an everlasting portrait of her and her true essence as she was very special to me,” he shares.

“I made a beautiful piece of the photograph I took of Savannah, which is proudly hanging on my wall.”

“When I look at my wall it is as if she's still here.”

Everyone who attends one of Greg’s pop-up sessions will receive free entry as well as a complementary 7x5 print and digital copy to keep.

Naturally, all of those taking part will also get the option to purchase more images in various other sizes if desired.

Greg describes his innovative tour as “the sort of thing I've not seen anyone do before.”

The first live pop-up studio event – which is scheduled for Nassington on April 27 – is already fully-booked.

However, further sessions are due to be announced for Wansford, Stilton and Glatton in May, June, and July respectively.

Greg is advising interested parties in those areas to book early by using the contact/enquiries page at www.greglompertphotography.com.

“People say that pets are with us for a small part of our lives but we are there for all of theirs,” Greg says, reflectively