Lobby group Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce revives networking events for Peterborough businesses

A packed Meet the Contractors event at a Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce event before the outbreak of Covid-19. EMN-170427-160743009

The Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce is reviving its Safari breakfasts after their suspension during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the first one will take place on March 1 at the Holiday Inn Peterborough from 7.45am to 10am.

Guest speaker at the event will be Kristian Downer from DowSocial who will talk about the benefits for business from using the social media platform LinkedIn.

It will be followed by a sessions of speed-networking to allow attendees to introduce themselves to other guests.