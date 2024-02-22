Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A supermarket, care home, restaurant and homes could be built on two Peterborough city centre car parks.

​This is the vision outlined by regeneration chiefs at Peterborough City Council as they seek to breathe new life into a neglected area of the city.

A new video released by the council, reveals details of a joint venture between supermarket operator Lidl and a developer to transform the Dickens Street and Wellington Street car parks.

The Dickens Street car park in Peterborough is at the centre of a new land regeneration deal

In it the council’s growth and regeneration director Nick Carter highlights the fact that a boarded off area in the middle of the Dickens Street car park is owned by Lidl and which had been disposed of by the council 36 years ago.

Mr Carter states: “So we encouraged Lidl to get into a joint venture with a developer and they subsequently have done and they have come forward with a mixed use regeneration development proposal for the whole of the area including the Wellington Street car park that sits just across the road.

"The development will consist of a new Lidl store, a care home, a family restaurant, some affordable housing and some privately sector housing.

"It will regenerate this whole area which is very incoherent and is desperately in need of an uplift to raise aspirations and to make this environmentally much more improved for the local community.”