Light Project Peterborough offer support to the homeless in the city.

Light Project Peterborough is officially begun its ‘The Big Give Christmas Challenge’ for 2022 this week (November 29).

The charity is hoping to raise £37,184 to help as many people in need as possible over the winter and into the new year.

Any donation made to the charity between 12pm on November 29 and 12pm on December 6 will be matched by crowdfunding platform Big Give.

This means that a donation of £50 would automatically result in £100 going towards the charity.

The charity, which is based in the cathedral precincts, is Peterborough’s central hub where rough sleepers can access a range of support services.

Alice Bryan, Fundraising Manager at Light Project Peterborough, says: “This year we’re looking to raise a total of £37,184.

"In order to access the £18,591.75 that’s already been pledged, we need to raise the same in online donations. We hope everyone will give generously this Christmas to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the work we all feel so passionately about.”

For more information on Light Project Peterborough visit www.lightprojectpeterborough.org.uk.

To make a donation, visit the Big Give fundraising page.