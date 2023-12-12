Lifetime achievement award for man who set up Peterborough Guide Dogs Centre

Pete Smith has worked across the country for the Guide Dogs charity, making a huge difference to scores of people over five decades

A man who helped set up the Peterborough Guide Dogs Centre more than two decades ago has been given a special life time achievement award for his commitment to helping others.

For the last 50 years, Pete Smith has worked at the world’s largest assistance dog organisation, Guide Dogs. He joined the charity as an 18-year-old apprentice in 1974 – and has now been awarded the Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement - having been nominated by his colleagues from across the country.

Pete’s journey at Guide Dogs started in Bolton - where he met his wife of 46 years at the beginning of his career - but has taken him across the country in a variety of roles. Having relocated to Lincolnshire in his 40s, Pete managed the Nottingham team and in 2000 helped to set up the Peterborough Centre, where he then stayed until his retirement in 2014.

Pete Smith

Pete said: “Guide Dogs, and its wonderful staff, have been so supportive of me and my family over the years – it makes me emotional to think about it.”

He added: “One thing I have always said, which is extremely relevant to my work at Guide Dogs, is that you learn 70% of your skills from the people you support. Each day, I’m taught something different.”

Despite retiring, Pete is still helping at the Nottingham centre ‘on a project by project basis,’ and his love for the cause remains – especially as he met his wife while working for the charity, as an 18-year-old.

He said; ““She’d joined Guide Dogs as a Guide Dog Trainer a few months before me, we were both 18 years old. We had an instant connection, and our love has continued to grow ever since. We have now been married for almost 46 years and have a wonderful family together.

L-R Guide Dogs CEO, Andrew Lennox, Pete Smith, BBC Breakfast's John Kay

“I cannot thank Guide Dogs enough. The staff, my team, and the charity have been so supportive and brilliant throughout my whole years. I cannot emphasise how emotionally connected I am with this charity and the incredible work it does.

“Long may it continue, and long may I be involved – until they say, ‘Enough now, Pete!’”

Tracey Getten, Canine Assisted Services Operations Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Pete Smith is a dedicated and valued member of Guide Dogs, and we are privileged to have him work within the Nottingham team.

“He has such a deep breadth of knowledge which he imparts regularly to the benefit of the team and the service users he trains, not only now but spanning the 50 years he has been part of the charity.

“It is a rare gift to retain the passion and commitment to a cause and Pete truly embodies the work that we do here at Guide Dogs.