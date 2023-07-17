National charity DFN Project SEARCH has teamed up with Amazon in Peterborough to offer young people with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) vital work-based learning opportunities.

The pioneering programme includes a combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on skills training and has begun recruiting young adults aged 18-25 from across the Peterborough area for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The programme will be based at the fulfillment centre in the city on Flaxley Road.

Previous DFN Project SEARCH interns enjoying their roles.

As part of a developing partnership with Amazon, DFN Project SEARCH hope to establish up to seven new supported internship sites across the UK in 2023.

DFN Project SEARCH is a national transition-to-work programme for young people with a learning disability, autism spectrum conditions, or both.

They work in partnership across the public, private and voluntary sectors to create supported employment internships that young people undertake during their last year of education.

Jurgen Donaldson, Disability Inclusion Programme Manager for Operations at Amazon, said: “We believe that everyone has the potential to grow, and are delighted to be opening the doors at Amazon to support the first cohort of interns to grow and develop professionally.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of how we work at Amazon. Given the high unemployment rates of young people with a learning disability we believe it is important to create equal opportunities for everyone.

“I can’t wait to welcome the first interns from this initiative to Amazon and am excited to support them on their journey with us!”

Claire Cookson, CEO of DFN Project SEARCH, added: “We know from our partners that hosting supported interns transforms businesses and workplaces for the better, while the interns themselves bring a wealth of talent and commitment to their roles.

"That’s why we are thrilled to offer this life-changing opportunity to the first cohort of interns, who will soon be taking their first steps on the DFN Project SEARCH journey at an Amazon centre.”