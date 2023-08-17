I write to you as a Peterborough resident of all of my 50+ years. In that time, we have seen Peterborough grow and evolve, mostly (although some hanker for a mythical “good old days” through rose tinted nostalgia) for the best.

People’s perception of where we live, and our lives in general, is driven by the condition of two things – our own neighbourhoods, and our city centre.

I’ve always been a passionate promoter of our city, which is why the failures of our local leaders over the last decade incite so much feeling in me, and others on social media.

Big car meet at Fair Meadow car park.

We now see an unfinished hotel built with council borrowed money. We see cars, mopeds and e-scooters ignoring city centre regulations with impunity. We see homeless people spending their lives in empty shop doorways. We see disabled people excluded for lack of facilities, from hydrotherapy to toilets.

We see neighbourhoods blighted by car meets, for the lack of a simple barrier.

With all the above, what we get in return is a novelty cheque paraded around for a project that may or may not happen a decade in the future. We get told there is no money to fix these things, while the ruling bloc on the council voted themselves an increase in allowances.

We get council infighting, self-promotion, and childish culture wars pushed by our MP to divide us, rather than assist the people he is meant to represent in any timely, meaningful manner.

This is not a party political complaint – imagine if Peterborough had an MP with the foresight and delivery of Brian Mawhinney. Brinton and Onasanya were similar let downs to what we are stuck with now. If only Lisa Forbes had been given a chance.

‘Evidence of our own eyes exists’

What the city now needs is our elected representatives to stop gaslighting us, stop telling us what a great job you’re doing when the evidence of our own eyes exists, and to do something for us rather than for your own self-preservation.

If you need some help on where to start – you have staff who daily lock up cemeteries and other facilities. Pay out a minimal amount and get them to lock a new barrier at Fair Meadow car park at 8pm.

Do what some local businesses have repeatedly asked for and ticket illegal parking on St John’s Square, Wentworth Street, and the top of Priestgate.

It will raise far more than it costs, as will fining scooters riding around our (allegedly) pedestrianised city centre

Ask businesses to sponsor hanging baskets around the city centre. If you can clear out the illegal parking and scooters, use the cleared areas to install stalls for local small businesses.

Consider reversing your increased allowances to pay for basic accommodation for the souls currently in tents on Bridge Street, outside the old Beales, and in other places.

Taking photos at foodbanks or going on about “woke” don’t help anyone.