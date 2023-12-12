Less than two days left to book NHS winter jabs online
The NHS has warned that “time is running out” for people who have yet to get their winter covid booster and flu vaccinations.
Those eligible for the jabs have until December 14 to book an appointment using either the NHS online booking system, NHS App or 119 phone service.
This means that – at the time of writing – there are less than two days left for those eligible to head online and book the potentially life-saving protection.
“Time is running out to get protected this winter,” insisted Ruth Ashmore, Regional Director responsible for delivering flu and Covid.
“The sooner you get the jab, the better the protection will be.”
So far, 1.4 million covid and two million flu vaccinations have been administered by the NHS throughout the East of England since the autumn campaign started in mid-September.
Estimates suggest 72 per cent of people aged 65 and over have received their covid vaccination, although it is thought there are still thousands of people who have yet to protect themselves this winter.
This may be down to the fact some people believe they will still have a good degree of immunity from previous jabs.
“Immunity fades over time and the viruses change each year,” Ms Ashmore explained.
“Getting vaccinated now provides those eligible to get that latest ‘upgrade’ in protection, and the best chance to enjoy the festivities virus-free.”
Indeed, the festive season was very much at the forefront of Ms Ashmore’s thinking:
“As the festive season gets underway many people will celebrate together with family and friends,” she said.
“Nobody wants to be unwell over Christmas and so getting vaccinated is the best way to keep you and those around you well this winter.”
Flu and covid vaccinations will still be available after December 14 (up until 31 March, in fact), although it will only be possible to book these appointments via a GP surgery or, in some cases, at select pharmacies.
In addition, it will also be possible to book vaccinations through local NHS vaccination services, such as walk-in sites.
However, people should bear in mind that there are likely to be fewer of these covid appointments available, and that some locations may be further afield.