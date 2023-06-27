BGLi employees taking on the charity challenge.

Leading Peterborough employer BGL Insurance (BGLi) has raised over £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a 12-hour triathlon-style event.

The charity challenge saw 43 colleagues from across BGLi and the wider Markerstudy Group, BGLi’s parent company travel to the Lake District to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They faced changeable weather, steep inclines and rocky terrain in the gruelling challenge which covered approximately 32 miles of hiking, paddling and cycling in one day.

BGLi employees taking on the charity challenge.

The participants completed an 11-mile hike covering the Newlands Horseshoe, a 3.5-mile paddle across Derwent Water and a 13-mile cycle from Braithwaite to Whinlatter, involving a mixture of off-road cycling and forest trails.

Kayleigh Compton, Senior Manager – Strategy and Business Development, Motor & Home at BGL Insurance, said: “The camaraderie between colleagues to complete this challenge was phenomenal!

"It’s events like these that really build a culture of teamwork whilst raising money for an amazing charity, one which at some point touches someone we may know. It was an event which I’ll never forget and I’m so proud to have been part of!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Milsom, Associate Director – Employee Engagement, Sustainability and Events at Markerstudy, added: “It was an extremely tough and challenging day, both physically and mentally, but our trekkers supported each other throughout, with lots of laughter, some tears and plenty of snacks to keep our energy up!

"I have been fortunate enough to take part in our previous challenges and I have to say this one was the hardest but the most rewarding, and an experience that none of us will ever forget! I am immensely proud of all the team who each showed grit and determination to support a cause that is close to many of our hearts.”

Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Manager, Michelle Hutchinson, said: “BGL Insurance really came together to take on this tough challenge, demonstrating resilience and team spirit. They set out to raise an incredible £20,000, but far surpassed that to raise over £25,000 which is amazing.

"This could support Macmillan’s Energy Advice Team to run the Energy Advice service for a whole month, providing much needed advice to people living with cancer who are struggling with their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis and help to ease their financial worries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad