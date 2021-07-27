Leading manufacturer is set to relocate to Peterbrough

Centurion Business Park - the new home for Herz Valves UK

Bosses of Herz Valves UK have agreed a lease on premises at Centurion Business Park, in Bretton.

The move follows a two year search by the Guildford-based company for suitable premises.

Herz Valves has signed a 10 years lease on a 17,657 sq ft warehouse unit in a deal overseen by commercial agents Savills on behalf of the owners Capel House Property Trust.

Darren Hall, UK Operations Director for Herz Valves, which makes valves and controls for cooling and heating in commercial water systems, said: “When moving a company to a new location there are a number of key points which must be met and we were able to achieve these with the industrial unit in Peterborough

“During my two years of investigating new premises I found William Rose at Savills to be very helpful.”