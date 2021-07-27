Leading manufacturer is set to relocate to Peterbrough

A leading manufacturer of valves for water systems is relocating its operations to Peterborough.

By Paul Grinnell
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 5:00 pm
Centurion Business Park - the new home for Herz Valves UK

Bosses of Herz Valves UK have agreed a lease on premises at Centurion Business Park, in Bretton.

The move follows a two year search by the Guildford-based company for suitable premises.

Herz Valves has signed a 10 years lease on a 17,657 sq ft warehouse unit in a deal overseen by commercial agents Savills on behalf of the owners Capel House Property Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Darren Hall, UK Operations Director for Herz Valves, which makes valves and controls for cooling and heating in commercial water systems, said: “When moving a company to a new location there are a number of key points which must be met and we were able to achieve these with the industrial unit in Peterborough

“During my two years of investigating new premises I found William Rose at Savills to be very helpful.”

Mr Rose, director at Savills Peterborough, said: “The firm was attracted by the connectivity, competitively priced warehouses and the city’s growing reputation as a key industrial hub in the region.”

Peterborough