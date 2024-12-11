Peterborough's political leaders unite in opposition to closure plan for iconic Lido

Lido closure forecast to save £400,000 next year

Opposition group leaders on Peterborough City Council have united in an outcry over plans to mothball the city’s iconic Lido swimming pool.

Chiefs of the council’s Conservative group, Peterborough First, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party group have voiced anger at the proposal to close and mothball the Lido next year to save £400,000 in 2025/26.

The plan is contained in the ruling Labour group’s budget document, which is set to go out to public consultation in a few days.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Dennis Jones, below, faces opposition to his budget proposals to mothball the Lido swimming pool from, top, from left, Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Peterborough First leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq, Lib Dems leader Cllr Christian Hogg and Green Party group leader Cllr Nicola Day.

Council leader Dennis Jones says mothballing the 88-year old Lido would be an interim measure while officers looked at ways to ensure the pool was open all year instead of just the summer.

But the council’s Conservative group leader, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “We are totally opposed to the closure and mothballing of the Lido.

"There are alternatives – fees could be increased, money could be found from elsewhere.

"We could look at other things we could do around the Lido to generate income, for instance cafes, a gym, a performance area.

New proposals have been drawn up- to mothball Peterborough's iconic Lido swimming pool

He added: "We would not support the closure of the Lido if the budget was brought to council for a vote today.

“We will continue to work with the administration to look at ways of achieving a balanced budget but we are not accepting all the proposals in it.”

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, leader of the Peterborough First group, said: “We are really opposed to the mothballing of the Lido.

"If it is closed no future council leader will be able to find the money to reopen it.

"I have not seen the vision of the council officers. This is a cost cutting move and I can’t see someone spending more money on something that has been closed.”

He said: "This is really bad news for the city and for residents.

"The Lido is an iconic building in a prime location and a venue that has been enjoyed for generations.

"We must preserve it.”

Cllr Farooq added: “This is a historic budget in which we are being asked to pay even more while at the same time seeing a huge reduction in services.

“Put simply, we are being asked to pay a lot more for considerably less.”

He said it was ‘horrendous’ the council was even considering a near 10 per cent increase in Council Tax at a time when residents faced increased living costs, rising inflation, jobs at risk from National Insurance rises and rising interest rates.

He said: “Everyone must make sure they participate in this budget consultation and make their views known.

"It is a chance in a lifetime to save these services.

"Ignore it and we may never see these services again. No one would be able to afford to reopen the Lido.”

Cllr Christian Hogg, leader of the Liberal Democrats group, said: “We are as dismayed as any as to the proposal to mothball the Lido, especially regarding the capacity within the city for swimming.

"The Lido remains a unique community asset that is much-loved by the citizens of Peterborough, which should not be lost to future generations.

"We welcome community-led campaigns to make the case for its retention.

He added: “To be clear, we have not ‘signed off’ this as a budget saving to form part of the budget to be approved by cabinet and subsequently full council.”

Cllr Nicola Day, leader of the council’s Green Party, stated on social media: “Greens will be challenging this and are unhappy with other budget cuts.

"This has not been agreed cross-party and it has not even been discussed yet.

She added: “What we need from our MP is to push for a fairer funding deal from his government.”

As well as coming under fire from opposition group leaders, it has also prompted Peterborough’s Labour MP Andrew Pakes and Conservative candidate for Mayor for the county’s Combined Authority, Paul Bristow, who have both launched petitions opposing the measures.