Law professionals in Peterborough to step out to raise cash to bolster legal support scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Law experts in Peterborough will be striding out to raise cash to help people who are not able to access legal support.
City law professionals will be taking part in the inaugural Peterborough Legal Walk in a fund raising effort on behalf of the Access to Justice Foundation, which is a charity that provides free legal services for those in need.
The event will feature participants from local law firms, chambers and in-house legal teams join forces with local judges and members of the community.
It is being hosted by ARU Peterborough, with the 10km route starting and finishing at the university. It takes place on September 22 at 4pm.
The walk will also raise money for Citizens Advice Peterborough (CAP), which provides people with free, independent, confidential, and impartial advice about their rights and responsibilities.
Anyone is invited to register and take part, with the walk promising to be an enjoyable way to support and raise awareness of the free legal advice sector, which plays an important role within the local community.
Co-organiser of the event Kathryn Jones, Course Leader for the LLB (Hons) Law course at ARU Peterborough, said: “The Peterborough Legal Walk comes at a critical time for the local specialist legal advice sector, which has been greatly impacted by the costs of living increases.
“A lack of access to justice may lead to issues of poverty, homelessness, ill health, unemployment, broken households, and many other social and personal difficulties.
“Without the services of the charities the Peterborough Legal Walk will be supporting, hundreds of people who are unable to afford the services of a lawyer will be unable to access the help and support they need to get the justice they deserve.”
To register to participate, either as an individual or group, or to donate visit the website here.
ARU Peterborough, which is a partnership between Anglia Ruskin University, Peterborough City Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, has its own Law Clinic which offers free advice to people from across the region in the areas of family, employment, and immigration law.