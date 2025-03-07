Last chance to see The Flying Scotsman at Nene Valley Railway this weekend

Passenger tickets have already sold out

This weekend is the last chance people have to see the Flying Scotsman in Peterborough following a three week visit to Nene Valley Railway.

The iconic locomotive has been running at Nene Valley Railway over the last three weekends, and has seen scores of people visit – whether on special passenger services, or just to get a glimpse of it running.

Sadly, this weekend is the last time the Flying Scotsman will be running at Nene Valley Railway – in the current visit at least.

All passenger tickets have been sold, and the Wansford and Peterborough Stations are only accessible to ticket holders this weekend – however, you can view Flying Scotsman pass by from the Overton and Orton Mere Stations.

The visit has been part of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the modern railway.

More events are planned at Nene Valley Railway for later in the year – including the visit of another iconic loco next weekend – 70000 Britannia – which will be running passenger trains on March 15 and 16, with all day Rover tickets available.

70000 Britannia was completed at Crew Works in January 1951, costing £20,325. In its early life it often hauled London to Norwich trains before becoming a regular engine for The Hook Continental connecting London to the Netherlands.

In May 1978 it was officially named Britannia by MR R A Riddles, the locomotives’s designer. It completed 250 miles on the Severn Valley Railway in that year and a further 80 the following year before it left to go to Nene Valley Railway. Whilst at Nene Valley Railway it was fitted with an air-brake equipment which the locomotive still has.

For more information about Nene Valley Railway, the timetable for The Flying Scotsman this weekend, and for details about future events, visit https://nvr.org.uk/