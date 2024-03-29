Large crowds attend annual Walk of Witness on Good Friday in Peterborough

The Easter tradition returned to the streets of Peterborough on Good Friday (April 7).
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Mar 2024

Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough this afternoon.

The event- which symbolises the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible- began at Stanley Park at 10am and set off on a procession, through the city centre, to Cathedral Square.

Worshippers followed the large wooden cross to Cathedral Square for an open-air service.

The event is organised by Churches Together in Central Peterborough.

Hot cross buns and other refreshments were served at St John’s Church after the service.

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square.

1. Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square.

2. Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square.

3. Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square.

4. Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024

The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes

