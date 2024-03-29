Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough this afternoon.

The event- which symbolises the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible- began at Stanley Park at 10am and set off on a procession, through the city centre, to Cathedral Square.

Worshippers followed the large wooden cross to Cathedral Square for an open-air service.

The event is organised by Churches Together in Central Peterborough.

Hot cross buns and other refreshments were served at St John’s Church after the service.

1 . Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024 The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024 The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Good Friday Walk of Witness 2024 The Walk of Witness at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales