Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough this afternoon.
The event- which symbolises the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible- began at Stanley Park at 10am and set off on a procession, through the city centre, to Cathedral Square.
Worshippers followed the large wooden cross to Cathedral Square for an open-air service.
The event is organised by Churches Together in Central Peterborough.
Hot cross buns and other refreshments were served at St John’s Church after the service.
