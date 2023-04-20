News you can trust since 1948
Landowners announce new bid to build 1,130 homes on farmland at Peterborough

Appeal for representations to be made within three weeks

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 05:04 BST- 1 min read

New plans are being drawn up to build more than 1,300 homes on agricultural land in Peterborough.

The venture is a joint proposal by C.C.Projects – which is the Church Commissioners for England’s trading subsidiary - Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company and Central England Co-operative for a 39.28 hectares site to the east of Newborough Road, Peterborough.

The three landowners are poised to submit an outline planning application to Peterborough City Council to build up to 1,130 homes in a phased development on the land.

Up to 1,130 new homes could be built on farmland in Peterborough.Up to 1,130 new homes could be built on farmland in Peterborough.
The plans include the provision of green space, access and other associated infrastructure.

The three have just published a public notice in the Peterborough Telegraph warning of their intention to submit the application and urging any tenants or landowners that might wish to make representations to the council about the proposal to do so within 21 days.

The intention of using the land for homes was first raised in 2020 when the three landowners announced they would be carrying out an Environmental Impact Assessment in advance of the planning application.

As well as providing a variety of housing types and tenures, the plans will also envisage:

  • New access points to and from the A16 and Newborough Road
  • Formal and informal public open space and recreation areas, creation of green links connecting the northern and southern corridors
  • Norwood Spinney will be preserved and enhanced
  • Identified existing hedgerows will be retained/enhanced
  • Attenuation ponds within the site to ensure sustainable drainage
  • Ecological and archaeological buffer within the northern part of site with the Scheduled Ancient Monument of Car Dyke
