New plans are being drawn up to build more than 1,300 homes on agricultural land in Peterborough.

The venture is a joint proposal by C.C.Projects – which is the Church Commissioners for England’s trading subsidiary - Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company and Central England Co-operative for a 39.28 hectares site to the east of Newborough Road, Peterborough.

The three landowners are poised to submit an outline planning application to Peterborough City Council to build up to 1,130 homes in a phased development on the land.

The plans include the provision of green space, access and other associated infrastructure.

The three have just published a public notice in the Peterborough Telegraph warning of their intention to submit the application and urging any tenants or landowners that might wish to make representations to the council about the proposal to do so within 21 days.

The intention of using the land for homes was first raised in 2020 when the three landowners announced they would be carrying out an Environmental Impact Assessment in advance of the planning application.

As well as providing a variety of housing types and tenures, the plans will also envisage: