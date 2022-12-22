A woman who received vital care at Peterborough City Hospital’s breast care unit has said a huge thank you to the staff who helped her – presenting a £17,000 cheque to help others.

Breast cancer survivor and campaigner Carol Collier raised the incredible amount by hosting a ladies lunch, with guests digging deep to help raise the vital cash.

Carol started what has now become an important date in the business community calendar in 2015, after she was treated for breast cancer at Peterborough City Hospital following diagnosis from a routine mammogram in 2014.

Christine Brown, Buckles Solicitors Chairman Collen Gostick, retired Breast Care Nurse Specialist Claire Hall, Anne Corder Recruitment Managing Director Nel Woolcott and Maria Osker from Holiday Inn West Peterborough. Front row; breast cancer campaigner Carol Collier and consultant breast surgeon Tholkifl Abdullah.

And with the latest donation of £16,662 (which includes £500 donated by Ayshea Leet - a good friend of Carol’s who organised an afternoon her garden for friends) it takes the total during that time to a staggering £100,000.

Carol, who along with some of the charity lunch sponsors handed over the cheque to the breast care unit, said: “I was so grateful for all the excellent care I received from everyone in the breast care unit, and really wanted to do something to give back.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have attended the annual lunch over the years – and to reach the £100,000 milestone this year is incredible.”

Some £12,000 was raised from the Ladies Charity Lunch in 2021. The money has helped to pay for a specialised tattoo machine to support patients with improving their body image, a refurbishment of the mobile breast screening van and staff development to provide a breast pain clinic in the community at Doddington Hospital in March.

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, said: “The charity is enormously grateful to Carol for her tireless efforts in raising such a phenomenal amount.