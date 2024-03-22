Labour Party shadow minister outline plans for Government in meeting with Peterborough businesses
A shadow minister met with Peterborough business people yesterday (March 21) to outline Labour Party plans for government.
Darren Jones MP, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, dropped in at the British Sugar offices in Samson Place, London Road, Hampton, where he meet with a number of business leaders and officials from the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce.
It was an opportunity for Mr Jones to discuss with a number of city businesses the Labour Party’s plans for the economy and its proposals for tackling what it sees as declining living standards if there is a change of government later in the year.
His visit follows that of Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves MP, who dropped in on Peterborough in January.
Andrew Pakes, the Labour & Co-operative parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, said: “This underlines Labour's focus on living standards and the economy as key election issues in Peterborough.”