Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shadow minister met with Peterborough business people yesterday (March 21) to outline Labour Party plans for government.

Darren Jones MP, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, dropped in at the British Sugar offices in Samson Place, London Road, Hampton, where he meet with a number of business leaders and officials from the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an opportunity for Mr Jones to discuss with a number of city businesses the Labour Party’s plans for the economy and its proposals for tackling what it sees as declining living standards if there is a change of government later in the year.

Darren Jones, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury

His visit follows that of Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves MP, who dropped in on Peterborough in January.