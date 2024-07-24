Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greens’ leader states: residents deserve far better’

Peterborough’s Labour MP has vowed to challenge a decision by the city’s Labour councillors to fence off a huge area of Werrington Fields.

Andrew Pakes, who won the constituency by a margin of just 118 votes, has promised to contest an agreement by the Labour-run council’s ruling Cabinet that an area equivalent to eight football pitches at Werrington Fields should be fenced off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enclosed area will provide a safe area for sports lessons for pupils at the adjoining Ken Stimpson Academy and the council-owned land will be handed over in a 125 years lease.

Peterborough's Labour MP Andrew Pakes is backing calls for a review of Peterborough City Council's decision on Werrington Fields

But the decision, which was made on July 16, has been challenged by three Werrington councillors who have used the council’s ‘call in’ procedures in a bid to secure a review by all councillors of the agreement.

In a social media post on X, Mr Pakes states: “I agree with Werrington Fields decision being called in.

"The council has consistently failed to be open or transparent with residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move has also been backed by Councillor Nicola Day, the leader of the council’s Green Party, who stated on X: “There were no questions, debate or responses to residents arguments during the cabinet meeting. Terrible.

"Residents deserve far better.”

The dispute over the use of Werrington Fields has gone on for six years with residents angry at the amount of land to be fenced off.

They say the land has been accessible to the public for 40 years and is a vital community asset and that only a much smaller area – the size of about 2.5 football pitches – should be fenced off.

The council and the school say fencing off the equivalent of eight football pitches will safeguard students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The call in has been made by Peterborough First councillors John Fox, Judy Fox and Sarah Hillier.

They say: “We feel decisions, such as the significance of a decision on Werrington Fields, should be considered by the full Council, not just Cabinet members of a single political Party.”