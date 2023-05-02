A Peterborough family have raised more than £11,000 to give their son – who was fatally stabbed – “the send off he deserves.”

Kwabena Osei-Poku, affectionately known as Alfred, was stabbed on April 23, just yards away from the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus where he was studying marketing and advertising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwabena, originally from Peterborough, sadly died at the scene.

A family fundraiser for Kwabena (inset) has already raised more than £11,000.

An online fundraising page has been set up to fund Kwabena’s funeral and, at the time of writing, currently stands at more than £11,700.

‘He wasn’t able to fulfil his dreams’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page reads: “On Sunday 23rd April, we lost our dear 19-year-old son Kwabena, known to his friends as KB or Alfred, to yet another brutal knife crime incident.

“Kwabena had so many dreams and ambitions before his life was taken away from him.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation after officers were initially called to the scene at around 8.40pm on April 23.

“He left home in Peterborough in September 2022 to build a future career for himself, he was studying digital marketing and advertising at the University of Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately his life was tragically taken away and he wasn’t able to fulfil his dreams.”

Kwabena passed away just 10 days after his 19th birthday.

‘Never forgotten’

His family are now fundraising to give him “the send off he deserves” to allow everyone to “say their last goodbyes and honour his legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any donations are appreciated, no matter how big or small,” reads the fundraising page. “Please remember us in your prayers and we pray that justice will be served for Alfred.”

At the time of writing, 502 individuals have donated to the fundraiser and many have written comments to send their condolences.

One reads: “Never forgotten. Thank you for putting smiles on all of our faces.”

“Alfred, you will forever be in my heart. Whenever I’m thinking about you I see that smile on your face that never went away,” said another donor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as two teenagers, charged with Kwabena’s murder, appeared before a crown court judge on May 2, 2023.

The university has confirmed those charged are University of Northampton students.