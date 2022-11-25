Knife-point robbery at Peterborough shop sparks police appeal
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted knife-point robbery.
On Tuesday (November 22) a man entered Express Booze, in St Pauls Road, Peterborough, at about 1.30pm and threatened the shopkeeper with a knife before leaving empty-handed.
The offender was described as being of mixed race, skinny, 30 to 35, and with a black beard with a few white hairs.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the police on 101 quoting 35/85128/22 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.
Most Popular
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.