On Tuesday (November 22) a man entered Express Booze, in St Pauls Road, Peterborough, at about 1.30pm and threatened the shopkeeper with a knife before leaving empty-handed.

The offender was described as being of mixed race, skinny, 30 to 35, and with a black beard with a few white hairs.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the police on 101 quoting 35/85128/22 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Police would like to speak to this man.