King's Coronation celebrations to Chewbacca in the Cathedral: Pick of the Peterborough pics 2023

From the chequered flag falling on speedway at the showground to coronation celebrations, 2023 will be a memorable year for many

This year has been a memorable one for many in Peterborough – as the city celebrated special events, and said a fond farewell to others.

It seems likely that many of the much loved events at the Showground – from speedway and Truckfest to the antiques fairs – were held for the final time in 2023, as plans move onwards for a new development to be built in its place.

The city also joined others across the country – and the world – to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III this year, with community events taking place in streets across Peterborough.

Peterborough United continue to entertain their fans with plenty of goals, and there were also plenty of high profile visits to the city this year – from Prime Minister Richie Sunak, to Bond girl favourite Kristina Wayborn.

Legendary Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes celebrated his 50th year at the paper in 2023 – and he has picked his favourite pictures from his milestone year, as we prepare to welcome 2024.

