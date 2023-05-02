News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
11 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
26 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

King Charles: Peterborough soldier 'excited to be part of such historic event' as he prepares for Coronation procession

David is part of the 101 Military Working Dog (MWD) Squadron, part of the British Army

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:57 BST

A soldier from Peterborough is getting ready to go on parade for the Coronation of King Charles.

Private David Fisher will be marching in the procession of more than 5,000 military personnel from all three services that escorts Charles and Camilla from Saturday’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 24-year-old will be representing the Royal Army Veterinary Corps on the parade and is taking part in large scale rehearsals every day until May 6.

Private David Fisher, from Peterborough, photographed in Barrack dress during rehearsals at St Georges Barracks, North Luffenham (image: Ministry of Defence/ WO1 David Ferguson RLC).Private David Fisher, from Peterborough, photographed in Barrack dress during rehearsals at St Georges Barracks, North Luffenham (image: Ministry of Defence/ WO1 David Ferguson RLC).
Private David Fisher, from Peterborough, photographed in Barrack dress during rehearsals at St Georges Barracks, North Luffenham (image: Ministry of Defence/ WO1 David Ferguson RLC).
Most Popular

David, who joined the Army five years ago while he was at college, said: “I am excited to be part of such a historic event.

"It will be a memorable occasion that I can look back on and say that I played a part.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

101 MWD Squadron is a nationally recruited squadron based at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham, Rutland.

It forms part of 1st Military Working Dog Regiment (Royal Army Veterinary Corps), which provides the only deployable military working dog and veterinary capability within the whole of the British Army.

The dogs and their handlers provide vital detect and protect capabilities for troops on the ground.

Reserves joining the squadron are trained as protection military working dog handlers looking after the security and safety of military assets and their bases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years.

This will be comprised of two processions, escorting them to and from Westminster Abbey, and a Coronation flypast of more than 60 aircraft flying over central London.

Read More
King Charles Coronation: The 12 Peterborough streets to be closed for parties
Related topics:King CharlesCoronationPeterborough