King Charles: Peterborough soldier 'excited to be part of such historic event' as he prepares for Coronation procession
David is part of the 101 Military Working Dog (MWD) Squadron, part of the British Army
A soldier from Peterborough is getting ready to go on parade for the Coronation of King Charles.
Private David Fisher will be marching in the procession of more than 5,000 military personnel from all three services that escorts Charles and Camilla from Saturday’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.
The 24-year-old will be representing the Royal Army Veterinary Corps on the parade and is taking part in large scale rehearsals every day until May 6.
David, who joined the Army five years ago while he was at college, said: “I am excited to be part of such a historic event.
"It will be a memorable occasion that I can look back on and say that I played a part.”
101 MWD Squadron is a nationally recruited squadron based at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham, Rutland.
It forms part of 1st Military Working Dog Regiment (Royal Army Veterinary Corps), which provides the only deployable military working dog and veterinary capability within the whole of the British Army.
The dogs and their handlers provide vital detect and protect capabilities for troops on the ground.
Reserves joining the squadron are trained as protection military working dog handlers looking after the security and safety of military assets and their bases.
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years.
This will be comprised of two processions, escorting them to and from Westminster Abbey, and a Coronation flypast of more than 60 aircraft flying over central London.