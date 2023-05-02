A soldier from Peterborough is getting ready to go on parade for the Coronation of King Charles.

Private David Fisher will be marching in the procession of more than 5,000 military personnel from all three services that escorts Charles and Camilla from Saturday’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old will be representing the Royal Army Veterinary Corps on the parade and is taking part in large scale rehearsals every day until May 6.

Private David Fisher, from Peterborough, photographed in Barrack dress during rehearsals at St Georges Barracks, North Luffenham (image: Ministry of Defence/ WO1 David Ferguson RLC).

David, who joined the Army five years ago while he was at college, said: “I am excited to be part of such a historic event.

"It will be a memorable occasion that I can look back on and say that I played a part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

101 MWD Squadron is a nationally recruited squadron based at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham, Rutland.

It forms part of 1st Military Working Dog Regiment (Royal Army Veterinary Corps), which provides the only deployable military working dog and veterinary capability within the whole of the British Army.

The dogs and their handlers provide vital detect and protect capabilities for troops on the ground.

Reserves joining the squadron are trained as protection military working dog handlers looking after the security and safety of military assets and their bases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years.