His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May at a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The people of Peterborough will be cheering them on throughout the day with events that are in the process of being planned by Peterborough City Council in partnership with Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Museum and St John’s Church.

Funding for the screening of the Coronation has been secured through the Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, St John's Church (originally funded by the National Lottery) and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Coronation flags have gone up in Peterborough City Centre to mark the three-day royal weekend (image: David Lowndes)

Coronation events organiser, Esther Baffa-Isaccs who has been helping to organise the programme since February, said: “I think whether or not you’re a monarchist or republican it’s very much about using the time to get alongside other people.

"A lot of us are still very tired after the pandemic - it’s just a really good, positive, family friendly event to get out to with lots to see and explore.

"It’s not a formal environment it will be a community atmosphere so people can mill about and get involved in participating in activities if they want to - there’s something for everyone throughout the weekend.”

So, how can I attend? Here’s all you need to know.

Timings for official events have been released by Peterborough City Council (image: David Lowndes)

Friday, 5 May

2pm – Royal Connections tour of the Cathedral - Tickets priced £8. Book tickets on the Cathedral’s website

4pm to 8pm – Crowns and Carriages event. St John's Church PE1 1XB.

What to look out for Friday

Edita Florist is putting three floral pieces together, one is a silhouette of King Charles wearing a crown, completely made from flowers. There will also be a large carriage covered in flowers as well.

Friday will also include period costumes on display – from Georgian and Medieval eras – with community performances (from Afghan dancing and Lithuania performers), craft activities, carriages, exhibits and refreshments.

There will also be a number of community groups and activities including flower crown making outside that people can get involved in, vintage car displays as well as a modern carriage concept.

Saturday, 6 May

10am-2pm – Screening of Coronation - Held both indoors and outdoors at Peterborough Cathedral. Free of charge and no need to book. If you are planning on attending, please register your interest on Eventbrite, so we can plan ahead for capacity and facilities required.

1pm – Community Procession - From the front of the Cathedral to the Guildhall.

1.30pm - Coronation Outdoor World Food Picnic - Held in the Cathedral grounds with a range of food vans available serving international cuisines. Those attending can also bring their own food and blankets.

4pm – Coronation Concert at the Cathedral - Featuring the stunning voice of Gabriella, mezzo-soprano and performances from Lucy’s Pop Choir, Peterborough Community Gospel Choir and Tu danse. Tickets £3. To book, visit the Cathedral’s website

In addition, throughout the day there will be children’s craft activities taking place along with tours of the Cathedral available.

10am-4pm – St John's Church will be open for mini screenings with refreshments. St John's Church PE1 1XB.

What to look out for Saturday

"Saturday is the big one,” Esther joked. “There’s quite a lot going on around the Cathedral grounds. We are hoping the weather does hold out. We are planning to have a really large screen on the Cathedral grounds and people can come on site from 11am. We have a few deck chairs but people can bring their own blankets and picnics. There’s lots of children-focused activities and crafts to get involved in.

“It includes Coronation Bingo for people to cross of bits as they watch on screen and a mini library with over 30 coronation themed books, for children aged 2-8 years old. We are hoping through the event people will make their own coronation quilt squares as well, which we can put together.”

Taking part in the procession from 1pm include groups like Pride Peterborough, ethnicity community groups and members of armed forces covenant – carrying a 25 metre flag.

A hog roast, Polish, Caribbean food will be up for grabs.

Sunday, 7 May

3.30pm - Choral Evensong – A special service of Choral Evensong at Peterborough Cathedral attended by civic dignitaries. All are welcome and no need to book a place.

2pm-4pm – St John's Church will be open for mini screenings with refreshments. St John's Church PE1 1XB.

Monday, 8 May

11am and 2pm - Royal Connections tour of the Cathedral - Tickets priced £8 for either session. Book tickets on the Cathedral’s website.

Every day (Sat/Sun/Mon)

10am-4pm – Coronation Exhibition – The Community Gallery will be displaying memorabilia from past coronations. There will be a family trail around the museum exploring royal connections in our collections.

Julie Spence, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: “We are delighted to announce these events in Peterborough, which will bring joy to residents on the day of the Coronation itself.