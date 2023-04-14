News you can trust since 1948
King Charles Coronation: The Peterborough streets to be closed for street parties

This will be a huge national celebration and what better way to enjoy it than together in such wonderful surroundings.”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST

Peterborough will be hosting a right Royal party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The spectacular ceremony will be hosted at Westminster Abbey on May 6, and a series of events are taking place in Peterborough to mark the historic occasion.

A number of streets will be hosting parties for residents living on the road.

Peterborough Cathedral will be screening the ceremony live, both indoors and outdoors, for residents who want to watch it with others.

On the day itself, there will also be a community procession from the Guild Hall to the Cathedral.

Julie Spence, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: “We are delighted to announce these events in Peterborough, which will bring joy to residents on the day of the Coronation itself.

"This will be a huge national celebration and what better way to enjoy it than together in such wonderful surroundings.”

King Charles' Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey

1. King Charles

King Charles' Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey Photo: WPA Pool

Peterborough Road in Castor will be closed on Saturday, May 6 for a street party

2. Coronation road closures

Peterborough Road in Castor will be closed on Saturday, May 6 for a street party Photo: Google

Part of Fletton Avenue will be closed on Sunday, May 7 for a street party

3. Coronation road closures

Part of Fletton Avenue will be closed on Sunday, May 7 for a street party Photo: Google

Part of Hythegate in Peterborough will be closed on SUnday, May 7 for a street party

4. Coronation road closures

Part of Hythegate in Peterborough will be closed on SUnday, May 7 for a street party Photo: Google

