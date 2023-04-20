News you can trust since 1948
King Charles Coronation: Screenings and events planned across Cambridgeshire for royal bank holiday

Free screenings of the coronation and royal concert are available in Cambridgeshire on May 6 and 7

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST

A large number of events fit for a King are being planned across Cambridgeshire for the weekend of the coronation – including a screening at Peterborough Cathedral.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May at a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Thousands of people have the opportunity to come together at large public screenings to celebrate this historic moment across the county – with some Cambridgeshire venues also showing the concert on May 7.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are planning to welcome a star-studded list of music artists to take to the stage at their coronation concert including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench join the line-up while further announcements are also expected.

Julie Spence, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: “We are delighted to announce these large screening events across Cambridgeshire, which will bring joy to residents on the day of the Coronation itself.

“This will be a huge national celebration and what better way to enjoy it than together with others from your community.”

Funding for the large screenings of the Coronation has been secured through the Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

There are a wide range of coronation events, concerts, tea parties, street parties, picnics in the park, church services, Big Lunches and Big Help Out opportunities in towns and villages across Cambridgeshire. For details, visit the official Coronation interactive event map.

SEE MORE: King Charles Coronation: The Peterborough streets to be closed for parties

Here are some details of free large screening events on Saturday, 6 May and the screening the coronation concert on Sunday, 7 May, according to Cambridgeshire County Council:

Peterborough Cathedral is screening the coronation on Saturday 6 May - for more information visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/coronation.aspx

1. Peterborough

Peterborough Cathedral is screening the coronation on Saturday 6 May - for more information visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/coronation.aspx Photo: Darren Staples

A screening of the coronation on Saturday 6 May and the concert on Sunday 7 May will be held at Ely Cathedral. For more information visit: https://www.elycathedral.org/events/the-coronation

2. Ely

A screening of the coronation on Saturday 6 May and the concert on Sunday 7 May will be held at Ely Cathedral. For more information visit: https://www.elycathedral.org/events/the-coronation Photo: Julian Finney

Coronation screenings will be held at the new Meadows Community Centre in Arbury and at Clay Farm Centre in Trumpingto.

3. Cambridge

Coronation screenings will be held at the new Meadows Community Centre in Arbury and at Clay Farm Centre in Trumpingto. Photo: UGC

Huntingdon Commemoration Hall is screening the Coronation on Saturday 6 May and the concert on Sunday 7 May. For more information visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/huntingdon-first

4. Huntingdon

Huntingdon Commemoration Hall is screening the Coronation on Saturday 6 May and the concert on Sunday 7 May. For more information visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/huntingdon-first Photo: Google

