Dozens of rats have been caught on camera crawling out from under bins and scurrying across the car park of a KFC fast food restaurant in Peterborough.

The video was taken by a Peterborough delivery driver and shows the rodents scattering outside KFC, in London Road, on the evening of October 19.

"It was crazy,” the delivery driver, who recorded the rats from inside of his car but did not wish to be named, said.

Footage showing dozens of rats were filmed in the car park at KFC, London Road, in Peterborough.

“I picked up an order and when I went to leave that’s when I saw them.

“I am person that is really scared of rats, so I did not want to go over."

Pest control were called to the restaurant and KFC has said that it will be ‘monitoring the situation’ to ensure it ‘doesn’t happen again’.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Operating responsibly is our number one priority and we have strict processes in place to ensure the quality and hygiene standards of the areas that surround our restaurants.

"The team called in pest control immediately who are managing the issue and confirmed all of the necessary procedures are in place.

"We always make sure our bins are collected as scheduled and we’ll be monitoring the situation to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”