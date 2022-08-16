Kebab shop caught employing illegal workers has licence transfer refused by city council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali’s Kebab House has had an application for the transfer of its premises licence refused by Peterborough City Council.

Members of the Licensing Committee heard at their meeting, on 14 August, that the shop had been raided on 18 May 2022 by immigration officers who found two people working there illegally.

Those people did not have a right to work in the UK under the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006, and their employment was unlawful.

Alis Kebab House was raided in May and officers issued a civil penalty notice after finding at least one male working there illegally.

Mr Mashroh Oryakhall, business manager and operator said in a statement: “My brother was preparing food for himself and an (unnamed) homeless person.

“I was in London at the time of the raid, and I understand that a fine (£20,000) has been issued, which may or may not be contested.”

The premises in question is Ali’s Kebab House, located on 3 Fitzwilliam Street, and the licence is for ‘late night refreshment’, permitting the sale of hot food and drink between the hours of 11pm and 5am the following day.

The current license holder is ‘AL1 Kebab Ltd’ but Mr Oryakhall wished to transfer it to himself.

However, the committee did not attach much credibility to the business operator’s version of events and took a very dim view of those who employ workers not entitled to work in the UK.