Just days left to enter Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022
A choice of 12 categories to enter
There are a just a few days left to get those entries in for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.
Nominations are sought for 12 categories that make up this annual celebration of enterprising excellence in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
The deadline is August 21 at 5pm after which judges will begin the task of going through each nomination during September and October.
The lucky finalists will be announced in November.
The awards – our 26th annual celebration – will culminate with with a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on November 24.
The evening will begin with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.
Our guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.
He is now known for his charity work for which he was awarded the CBE.
Mark Jackson, partner at Azets, said: “We are proud to be the headline sponsors for the 2022 Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.
“The awards allow organisations to be recognised and honoured and gives them the recognition they deserve for developing the economy, generating employment and making a positive contribution to the local community."
Our sponsors are:
Azets (Headline)
Moore
Princebuild
Inspire Education Group (Peterborough College)
Peterborough City Council/Opportunity Peterborough
Allison Homes
Growthworks (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority)
Hegarty Solicitors
Complete IT
Pinnacle House
Kamarin Computers
How do I take part?
To enter the PT Business Excellence Awards 2022, simply visit our website at www.peterboroughbusinessawards.co.uk/