Peterborough’s junior doctors started a three-day strike over pay and conditions on Monday (March 13).

It was the start of a 72-hour national walkout by junior doctors, who represent more than 40% of the UK’s medical workforce.

It comes as the British Medical Association (BMA) said junior doctors could “make more serving coffee than saving patients”.

Junior doctors formed a picket line outside Peterborough City Hospital

Union bosses added after “more than decade of real-terms pay cuts” has meant “newly-qualified medics earn just £14.09 an hour.”

The striking junior doctors formed a picket line outside Peterborough City Hospital, where NHS staff said they feel “undervalued”.

“The pay doesn’t represent our value in the system and what we do,” Greg Pugh, and emergency department registrar at Peterborough City Hospital, said, speaking at the picket line outside the hospital.

"Our consultants are supporting us heavily and are providing a safe level of care across hospitals.

"This definitely feels like a necessary step in improving the overall quality of care for patients in NHS hospitals. I think the public are on our side.”

More than 36,000 BMA junior doctors are set to take part across the three days’ of walkouts, which will come to an end on Thursday (March 16).

Hospitals have reportedly cancelled tens of thousands of outpatient appointments and operations this week, as the strikes are set to severely disrupt the health service.

Patients have been told to attend their appointments unless they have been contacted to rearrange them.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are working to ensure there will be minimal disruption to patient care during the industrial action.