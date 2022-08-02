A huge giveaway has been launched to find a young person in Peterborough who has done fantastic things in their community - who could win a bumper prize of £2,500.

They must be under the age of 21 who have, or who are currently, supporting charities and good causes in or around the city.

The competition launch comes as Princebuild Community Champions is giving away £5,000 to three good causes this summer, as they launch the Princebuild ‘Junior Community Champions’ for 2022.

Matthew Pudney from Princebuild and radio presenter Kev Lawrence pictured together for the launch.

Over the next two weeks, from August 2, Princebuild, the Peterborough Telegraph and Peterborough Community Radio (PCR) station are inviting individuals, charities, and organisations to put forward their nominations for those causes, who will each receive a share of the £5,000.

The top winner will receive £2,500, the runner up will bag £1,500 and third place will take home £1,000.

Matthew Pudney, director of Princebuild, said: "We’ve had a great year celebrating our 50th anniversary and raising money for good causes.

“It’s wonderful to be able to give back to the community we work in and particularly through people who go above and beyond to help others.

“We’re looking forward to hearing stories about young people doing just that and deciding who our three ‘Junior Community Champions’ will be.”

Those who are eligible to win, might have fundraised for good causes themselves, thought of brilliant ideas to raise funds, volunteer regularly, work for a charitable organisation or a good cause behind the scenes - or might be an ambassador for that charity.

The Princebuild ‘Junior Community Champions’ is part of Princebuild's 50th anniversary celebration and the organisation has set the goal of raising more than £50,000 for charity during the year.

Funds have been raised so-far by activities including anniversary t-shirts which have been sponsored by sub-contractors and suppliers, a celebrity ‘Blingo’ event, a team 10k run and many other company wide and individual endeavours.

The winners will feature in The Peterborough Telegraph, and PCR FM breakfast presenter Kev Lawrence will also be speaking to the recipients live on air.

Entries via email for Princebuild ‘Junior Community Champions’ are open now and close at midnight on Thursday, 18 August - before winners will be announced.