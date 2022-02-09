John Lennon lyrics appear on Peterborough road signs to celebrate new mural

The John Lennon signs on Bourges Boulevard. Photo: Nick Reinis-Keightley.

Many residents were surprised to notice a series of instillations, designed to look like road signs, along Bourges Boulevard on both Saturday and Sunday (February 5-6).

The instillations contained the lyrics “Imagine there’s no heaven”, “It’s easy if you try, no hell” and “Below us, above us, only sky”, which are all lyrics from John Lennon’s iconic 1971 song ‘Imagine’.

The hit turned out to be Lennon’s best-selling single of his solo career and sold over 1.7 million copies in the UK.

The signs appeared in the city centre as a prelude to a new mural that is being worked on in the city’s famous ‘Graffiti Tunnel,’ just off the Fletton Parkway and close to the IKEA distribution centre.

After delays caused by the weather, the work is expected to be completed next weekend. It is being created by street artist Pad, also known as Pad303.