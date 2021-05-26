Discount retailer in Peterborough hosts half price sale as it closes ahead of relocation in city

JTF Mega Discount Warehouse at Padholme Road East, Peterborough. EMN-210525-184207009

JTF Mega Discount Warehouse, in Padholme Road East, is holding a half price sale on all goods as it prepares for the planned closure at the end of trading on May 31.

A spokewoman said all the store’s 25 members of staff would remain employed with the company and would be a part of the launch of a new store in Peterborough.

Details of the location of the new store and it’s opening date have not been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is not expected to take place for a few months.

The spokeswoman said: “We are holding a half-price sale with everything in store at 50 per cent off the marked price from today (May 26).

“All stock in store will be even better value as the existing Peterborough store closes its doors at 6pm on bank holiday Monday (May 31) as part of exciting relocation plans within the city.

She said: “Everything from household essentials, toys and games, pet care, drinks and health and beauty products to a range of garden and outdoor living, garden care, furniture and more, will be available at a further 50 per cent off the already low prices running up until May 31 – everything must go.

“We are clearing out all stock ahead of our relocation and look forward to welcoming Peterborough shoppers who can snatch up even better savings before they all go.

“We encourage customer to be quick while stocks last.