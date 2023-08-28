This image shows how the business units at Welbeck Court, Woodston, Peterborough, will appear once completed

​Construction has started on a new industrial estate in Peterborough that is likely to create scores of jobs.

The venture involves building 10 light industrial units on a 5,525 square metres site on plots six and seven at Welbeck Way, in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.

The proposed development, which will be called Welbeck Court, has just been given the green light by planners at Peterborough City Council.

The plans have been put together by land owner Tudor Progressions, which has a registered office in Nottingham with the development being carried out by Barnack Estates UK, of Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

The sizes of the units will range from 1,300 square feet to 6,580 square feet and will be housed in three separate buildings which once completed are expected to provide employment for about 70 people.

The plans also include the provision of 37 car parking spaces plus space for 10 commercial vehicles and 23 spaces for bicycles.

Building work is forecast to be completed by the spring of next year.

A design document submitted with the application states: “The application represents sustainable development that supports economic growth and activity.”

It has also been announced that commercial agents Eddisons has been appointed as the sole agents to market the development.