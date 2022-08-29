News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Jobs secured at Perfume Shop in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre as it reopens after revamp

Refit completed at city store that employs eight staff

By Paul Grinnell
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am

Eight jobs have been secured after a Peterborough store underwent a lengthy refit.

The Perfume Shop, based in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has started trading again after closing for a revamp.

Sarah Hockley, manager at the shop, which employs eight staff, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome our customers back and we hope they will be as impressed with the new store as we are.

The Perfume Shop in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, has reopened after a refit.

Most Popular

"We think our customers will love the refurbished store and upgraded facilities, whilst continuing to love our popular personalised ribbon service, and we hope to see plenty of customers on our opening day to welcome us back and take advantage of the limited-time fragrance giveaway.”

The refit involved stylish new fixtures and fittings as well as installing a personalised ribbon machine offering customers the chance to add something extra to their gift-wrapped purchases.

The updated store will also provide expert fragrance consultations and a bottle recycling bank where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 10 percent off their next purchase.

One of the UK’s largest speciality retailers and home to nearly 130 brands from designer perfume houses to celebrity fragrances, The Perfume Shop has been a staple of the high street for 30 years serving those with a nose for a bargain.

The reopening is welcome news for the Queensgate Shopping Centre after it was revealed that kitchenware retailer Lakeland is to close its store in the mall next month.

Read More

Read More
Lakeland in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre set to close
PeterboroughJobs