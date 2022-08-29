Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight jobs have been secured after a Peterborough store underwent a lengthy refit.

The Perfume Shop, based in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has started trading again after closing for a revamp.

Sarah Hockley, manager at the shop, which employs eight staff, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome our customers back and we hope they will be as impressed with the new store as we are.

"We think our customers will love the refurbished store and upgraded facilities, whilst continuing to love our popular personalised ribbon service, and we hope to see plenty of customers on our opening day to welcome us back and take advantage of the limited-time fragrance giveaway.”

The refit involved stylish new fixtures and fittings as well as installing a personalised ribbon machine offering customers the chance to add something extra to their gift-wrapped purchases.

The updated store will also provide expert fragrance consultations and a bottle recycling bank where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 10 percent off their next purchase.

One of the UK’s largest speciality retailers and home to nearly 130 brands from designer perfume houses to celebrity fragrances, The Perfume Shop has been a staple of the high street for 30 years serving those with a nose for a bargain.