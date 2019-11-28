Jobs saved as academy trust in Peterborough reverses redundancy plans

Jobs have been saved at an academy trust which runs a number of schools in Peterborough.

Last month, the Ormiston Academy Trust which runs Ormiston Bushfield Academy secondary school in Ortongate and Ormiston Meadows Academy primary school in Orton Brimbles, said they were making a number of job losses across the 38 schools it runs across the country. The trust did not confirm how many redundancies were threatened, but it was thought up to 130 posts could have been affected, mainly affecting caretaking and maintenance roles..

However, the trust have now scrapped the plans.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We have been pleased with the level of engagement with the consultation we opened last month. We were always clear that we wanted to hear the views of all interested parties and that no decisions had been made. As a result, we have decided not to proceed with the proposals.

“As a well-run and financially responsible organisation privileged to serve 29,000 pupils, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, we will continue to invest in school improvement, teaching and learning, and our wider team, while being as efficient as ever.”

The news was welcomed by UNISON head of education Jon Richards, who said: “It’s welcome news that the Ormiston trust has listened to staff and unions.

“The proposal to cut back on caretakers and other staff would have had a terrible impact on the health and safety of pupils and staff.

“We will continue to work with Ormiston to improve services without affecting children’s education by cutting jobs and resources.

“This decision sends a clear signal to those in government championing cuts and centralisation of support staff that the risks to pupils simply aren’t acceptable.”