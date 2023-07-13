News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Jobs-creating plans for business hub on farmland near Peterborough take step forward

There are no alternative sites, warns report
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST

Plans for a jobs-creating industrial park on farmland land at Peterborough have taken a step forward.

The proposals involve the construction of 29 industrial units on a 3.65 hectares site east of Edgerley Drain Road, in Fengate, in a development that is thought could create about 300 jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now developers, Leicester-based Skygate Holdings, have just completed an environmental impact assessment outlining the effects on the surroundings of the plans that were first submitted to Peterborough City Council in June last year.

Red Brick Farm at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, Peterborough, which is the site of a major employment development zone.Red Brick Farm at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, Peterborough, which is the site of a major employment development zone.
Red Brick Farm at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, Peterborough, which is the site of a major employment development zone.
Most Popular

The report concludes that the proposed development of commercial warehousing and light industrial units “will not have such environmental impact that would make the application proposal unacceptable.”

The report also underlines the key role the site will play in meeting employment needs for the city.

It states: “Much of the land allocated for employment development in the Local Plan has now been developed or is within the planning application process, demonstrating the ongoing demand for employment land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are currently no alternative allocated sites that could be considered for this proposal.”

The completion of the assessment is a key stage in preparing the application for consideration by councillors in the next few months.

The proposed development will feature a variety of unit sizes from 181 square metres to 1,247 square metres and will provide 15,535 square metres of floor space.

There will also be parking for more than 300 cars plus 29 spaces for light goods vehicles and 145 spaces for bicycles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is surrounded by the much larger development known as Red Brick Farm and which already has outline planning permission for a 127-acre industrial estate that could create about 3,000 jobs.

Related topics:PeterboroughFengateLeicesterLocal PlanPeterborough City Council