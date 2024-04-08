Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Peterborough-based The Lettings Hub is hosting two recruitment evenings as it seeks to hire more staff.

​The award-winning tenant referencing service, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, is looking to hire 15 new recruits.

It is hosting recruitment evenings tomorrow (April 9) and on Wednesday (April 10) for applicants.

Staff at Peterborough's The Lettings Hub celebrating the company's 10th anniversary - now the business is to host two recruitment evenings as it looks to hire more people.

Candidates should arrive at the offices at 5.45pm for the event which begins at 6pm with a short presentation. The evening ends at 6.45pm.

The action comes as The Lettings Hub looks to continue the growth of its services.

A spokesperson said: “As we are expanding we are looking for another 15 people to join our team over the next 2 months – we offer both full and part time roles.

“Referencing, customer service, sales and product roles are available.”

She said the the recruitment events were an opportunity for people to meet with The

Lettings Hub’s senior management and team.

She said: “They will hear about our industry, our journey so far and how we support our customers and what it means to be a Hubster.

“There will be a questions and answers session. There will not be any tests or requirements - it just gives our guests the opportunity to learn more about us and ask questions.

"They are then able to book an interview slot for another day if they are still interested.”

The Lettings Hub was created in 2013 by chief executive Heidi Shackell.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary last year, the company revealed that over the last decade the firm had helped more than 3.5 million people move.

It is also estimated that The Lettings Hub’s own award-winning tech platform BOX is now used by more than 1,000 letting agents.

Three years ago, The Lettings Hub was the winner of the Technology Supplier of the Year Award at the prestigious Negotiator Awards for its pre-tenancy progression software, BOX, which automates much of the pre-tenancy process.