​An award-winning lettings service in Peterborough is creating jobs as its expands its operations.​

The Lettings Hub, based in in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, is recruiting to fill 12 vacancies as it expands following the acquisition of new clients and the launch of a number of new service offerings.

Heidi Shackell, chief executive of The Lettings Hub which was created 11 years ago and specialises in tenant referencing, said: “It’s always wonderful welcoming new team members into The Hub, as we create rewarding and interesting job roles, with real opportunities for career progression.

Staff at The Lettings Hub in Peterborough celebrate their 10th anniversary with chief executive Heidi Shackell, centre. The company has just created 12 new jobs.

"We’re also committed to making work work for our people, and so we offer flexible employment options and valuable benefits.

She added: “The Lettings Hub has been at the forefront of revolutionising the lettings industry through our cutting-edge prop-tech solutions for more than a decade.

"Our success over the past 11 years is a testament to our dedication to excellence, technological advancement, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Among the new roles being created at The Lettings Hub are Client Relationship Manager, Client Relationship Team Leader, Onboarding Executive, Product Manager Utilities, Project Manager Payments.

A range of benefits for staff include being able to buy and sell holidays so their annual leave suits their plans, a free hot lunch, fruit and a snack bar.