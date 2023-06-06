Jobs have been created by a Peterborough-based support agency for exporters.

The Institute of Export & International Trade has just opened its new contact centre at its offices at Export House at the Minerva Business Park, in Lynch Wood.

The move has initially created four jobs at the agency with that number expected to grow to 12 by the end of this year.

Institute of Export and International Trade opening their new offices at Minerva Business Park. Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Dr Nik Johnson with Matty Rawles amd Marco Forgione cut the ribbon.

The new contact centre was officially opened yesterday (June 5) by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.

The institute’s director general Marco Forgione said: “We have a commitment to bring on the next generation of talent expanding our apprenticeship and intern offering over the past few months and continuing to grow our dynamic team.

“This shows that a Peterborough business is growing and expanding its reach and creating high value, quality jobs and careers.”

The institute has more than 7,000 members and Mr Forgione said the new expansion signalled the organisation’s continued growth and commitment to the region.

Just three years ago, the institute employed 15 people in Peterborough and now it has 168 employees across the UK with many working in the city.