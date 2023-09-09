Watch more videos on Shots!

​A new appeal has gone out to job seekers to attend a care sector careers fair in Peterborough.

​More than 100 vacancies in care and health related companies and agencies are expected to be available at the event which is to take place at Peterborough Town Hall.

The Jobs Fair will be held on September 14 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

New moves are being made to reduce the number of job vacancies in care and health organisations in Peterborough.

​A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We have 15 stands available and anticipate offering at least 100 vacancies at the event.

She said: “Among the confirmed employers and stand holders are North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Greenwood Homecare and Peterborough City Council Therapy Services with more to follow."

It is also hoped that a number of social prescribers and health professionals will also be present at the event.”

Phil Kennedy, director of Home Instead Peterborough, said: “We have seen a marked improvement in the last quarter.

“I do think there are more ‘second jobbers’ now making themselves available for part time work and additional income – possibly to fund holidays and leisure activities which are more strained in the COL environment we find ourselves in – but essential nonetheless.

“We have also noticed that people are more willing to work weekends and evenings, if the employer can offer the right work life balance for the individual.”

“That balance is different for everybody and that’s where it’s vital to really understand your applicants’ availability and objectives right from the get go.

Care is still an incredibly rewarding and often fun sector to work in so we hope the current uptick in applicants continues into the rest of the year and 2024 in order to serve the ever increasing numbers of families seeking care.”